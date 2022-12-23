SCCL to register a turnover of Rs 32,000 crore: CMD Sridhar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:20 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was making rapid growth in the production of coal in the country, Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar informed that the company would be producing 700 lakh tonnes of coal in the current fiscal year with a turnover of Rs 32,000 crore and a profit of Rs. 2,000 crore.

Taking part in the 133rd foundation day celebration of the SCCL here on Friday, Sridhar said that the company, which has been in the service of the nation for over 13 decades, managed to overcome several hurdles and challenges and today it has emerged as one of the top coal producing company of the nation. The company has set a target to produce 100 million tonnes of coal by 2029-30 and 3,000 MW of electricity in next four years.

He said that many State run companies in the country have closed down as they were not able to withstand competition from private players, whereas, Singareni has been surviving for 133 years as it moved with the time and improved its efficiency. “In today’s competitive market, we have the ability to compete with private and government organizations alike,” he said.

The CMD stated that the production of coal has increased from 50 million tonnes to 65 million tonnes and the turnover has increased from 12,000 crore to 26,000 crore after the formation of Telangana and during the current fiscal year coal production would touch 700 lakh tonnes and the turnover Rs 32,000 crore.

He said that the thermal power plant established by Singareni company achieved a Plant Load Factor(PLF) of more than 90 percent, which more than all government and private run thermal power plants in the country, which was an indication of Singareni’s performance and ability.

Sridhar said impressed with the performances of SCCL Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given the task to set up an 800 megawatt super critical thermal unit on the premises of 2×600 MW existing project at Jaipur in Mancherial district. He said that in addition to the 219 megawatt solar plants constructed by the company, plans have been prepared for the production of another 800 megawatts of solar power, which would increase Singareni’s solar power to 1,000 MW.

DGM(IT) Gaddam Hari Prasad, SOM (Marketing) Surender Raju, Deputy Superintendent of Employees MD Ahmed and MV Driver Sudhakar were felicitated on the occasion. A cultural programme by staff was also organised.

Adviser (Mining) DN Prasad, Adviser (Forestry) Surendra Pandey, ED (Coal Momentum) J Alvin, GM (Co-ordination) M Suresh, GM (Marketing) K Suryanarayana, CMOAI General Secretary NV Rajasekhara Rao, Administrative Manager N Bhaskar and others participated.