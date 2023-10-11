SCCL trade union polls postponed

Hyderabad: The trade union polls in the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have been postponed by two months. Ending the stalemate over the conduct of elections for the recognized trade union in the company, the State High Court on Wednesday issued directions for holding the elections on December 27, instead of October 28 as notified earlier.

The postponement was made in view of elections to the State Legislative Assembly scheduled for November 30. The High Court has directed the company to get ready with its fresh voters list by November 30. The mining activity of the Singareni Collieries has been spread over six districts.

The district collectors and the superintendents of police of the districts concerned have expressed their inability to ensure effective bandobust for the trade union polls as the Assembly elections are notified in the State. They wanted the trade union polls to be scheduled after the Assembly polls.

Three of the districts were considered to be sensitive in view of the impact of left wing extremist groups, it was argued. The coal miners of the Singareni Collieries have their presence in as many as 13 assembly constituencies spread over the six districts.

All the unions barring two had opposed scheduling of the trade union polls before the Assembly elections.