Singareni records 12 percent growth in coal transportation

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved 12 percent growth in coal transportation, 7 percent growth in coal production and 15 percent growth in overburden removal over the last year in the first six months of the current fiscal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Chairman and Managing Director of the Company N Sridhar on Tuesday said although the company faced some difficulties due to rains during the first six months of the current financial year, it overcame all obstacles and achieved the required target. Stating that there would be a serious demand for coal across the country, he directed officials to produce 2.10 lakh tonnes of coal per day and transport it to achieve the annual target of 720 lakh tonnes by the end of March.

The coal transportation target for the first six months of the current fiscal was fixed at 307 lakh tonnes, but the company exceeded the target by transporting 330 lakh tonnes of coal and recorded a growth of 7 percent, he said. This was 12 percent higher than the coal shipment of 294 lakh tonnes achieved during the same period last year, he said, adding that the coal production target of 314 lakh tonnes for the first half of the year had been achieved with 100 percent target achievement.

A growth of 7.15 percent has been registered in comparison with the coal production of 292 lakh tonnes achieved during the same period last year, he said, adding that in the removal of overburden, the company achieved 196.72 million cubic meters of overburden in the first half of the year with a growth of 14.84 percent compared to 171.30 lakh cubic meters achieved during the same period of the previous financial year.

“There is a possibility to achieve a turnover of Rs.40,000 crore and a profit of about Rs.3500 crore, if we achieve the target of 720 lakh tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal,” he said.