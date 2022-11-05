SCCL worker dies in wall collapse in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

The deceased was Kukkala Sampath (45). He died on the spot as a portion of the wall fell on him while he was coming out of the house.

Bhupalpally: Due to alleged negligence of the municipality, an employee working with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) died in a wall collapse incident at Subhash Colony here on Saturday.

The deceased was Kukkala Sampath (45). He died on the spot as a portion of the wall fell on him while he was coming out of the house.

Also Read Police Commemoration Week: 201 units of blood collected in Bhupalpally

It is alleged that the wall had got weakened as a side-drain was dug at the bottom of the wall at his house. The family members alleged that the municipality staff had not cautioned them about the possible collapse of the wall.

Sampath is survived by wife and two children. The body has been shifted for the postmortem. The municipal officials were not available to comment on this incident.