| School Teacher Accused Of Misconduct Towards Girl Students In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevails after parents thrash PE teacher for harassing girl students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in a private school at Attapur on Saturday evening when parents of a minor girl assaulted a physical education teacher for allegedly harassing girl students.

Police said, the suspect Vishnu, inappropriately touched girl students and misbehaved with them during the school hours.

The students remained silent fearing consequences.

The harassment came to light after one of the girls informed her parents.

Angry parents and relatives of girls barged into the school premises and damaged the furniture. They thrashed Vishnu and demanded action against him. They also alleged negligence on part of the school management. The police are investigating.