Scientist dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A scientist working at a defence institution in the city died by suicide by hanging at his house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A scientist working at a defence institution in the city died by suicide by hanging at his house after being allegedly duped by a friend in some business.

According to the police, Vanam Ramesh (45), a native of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, worked as a scientist at a defence institution in Kanchanbagh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man booked for abusing traffic police officials

Sometime ago, he had obtained a loan of Rs. 1 crore from a bank to start a business in partnership along with a friend. However, his friend allegedly duped him of the amount following which he slipped into depression.

“On Tuesday afternoon, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the house,” said Adibatla police.