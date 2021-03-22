Scolded for fasting, girl hangs self in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified as Devi Nagamma (19), a native of Prakash Nagar in Begumpet

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over her sister scolding her for fasting frequently, a teenaged girl died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Prakash Nagar in Begumpet here on Sunday midnight.

Police said Devi Nagamma (19), who was quite religious had the practice of fasting frequently, resulting in her ill health. A few days ago, her elder sister scolded her for this, after which Nagamma was depressed.

According to the police, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room when her family members were asleep. They saw her hanging and tried to rescue her, but she had died by then, police said.

The Begumpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

