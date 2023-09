SCR extends run of special trains for festive season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: To clear rush of passengers during Dasara, Diwali and Chhat festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Hyderabad – Raxual (07051) service has been extended between October 7 and November 25, Raxual – Secunderabad (07052) extended between October 10 and November 28, Secunderabad – Danapur (07419) extended between October 7 and November 25.

Likewise, the Danapur – Secunderabad (07419) service was extended between October 9 and November 27, Secunderabad – Raxaul (07007) was extended between October 4 and November 29, Raxaul – Secunderabad (07008) was extended between October 6 and December 1.

Similarly, Kacheguda – Madurai (07191) service was extended between October 16 and November 11, Madurai – Kacheguda (07192) was extended between October 18 and November 29, Kacheguda – Nagercoil (07435) was extended between October 13 and November 24, Nagercoil – Kacheguda (07436) was extended between October 15 and November 26, Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram (07695) was extended between October 11 and November 29 and Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad (07696) was extended between October 13 and November 24.