SCR extends run of special trains to clear passenger rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of certain special trains to various destinations.

Accordingly, the Kacheguda – Madurai (07191) service has been extended between April 8 and June 24; Madurai – Kacheguda (07192) service has been extended between April 10 and June 26; Kacheguda- Nagercoil (07435) service has been extended between April 5 and June 28 and Nagercoil – Kacheguda (07436) service has been extended between April 7 and June 30.

SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their journeys accordingly.