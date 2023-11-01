Hyderabad: SCR’s Rail Nilayam bags ‘IGBC Green Existing Building Gold Rating’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Headquarters Administrative Building – Rail Nilayam, has been awarded the prestigious IGBC Green Existing Building Gold Rating by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The building has earlier achieved Gold Rating and has been recertified with Gold Rating as it met all the stipulated requirements for Gold Rating. This certification is valid for three years from July 2023.

The rating was achieved for the building by means of undertaking various water conservation and saving measures like waste water treatment, rain water harvesting, Solid Waste management, eco friendly landscaping, electrical energy saving and generation, occupants comforts, building operations and maintenance and others, a press release said.

The IGBC, with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green Railway Stations Rating system to facilitate adoption of Green Concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts due to station operation and maintenance and enhance the overall commuter experience.