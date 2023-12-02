SCR registers best-ever freight loading and passenger revenue for November

While SCR registered originating passenger revenue of Rs 469.40 crore, it achieved 11.573 Million Tonnes of freight loading and freight revenue of Rs 1,131.13 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best-ever performance for the month of November in any financial year during 2023, in both passenger and freight segments.

While the zone registered originating passenger revenue of Rs 469.40 crore, it achieved 11.573 Million Tonnes of freight loading and freight revenue of Rs 1,131.13 crore. This is the highest ever performance for the month of November in any financial year.

The SCR has operated 64 special trains (342 trips) wherein 3.39 lakh passengers were carried through these trains in November this year. In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and demand, leading to more number of passengers being transported.

In terms of passenger revenue, the zone achieved Rs 469.40 crore revenue in November 2023, which is 7 per cent more than the last year which was about Rs 436.46 crore.

Simultaneously, the zone has been giving importance to widen its freight basket by adding new streams of traffic and also new destinations, while strengthening the existing traffic. This has resulted in the zone recording its best-ever freight loading for the month of November by transporting 11.573 Metric Tonnes of freight commodities which is 10 per cent more than the last year freight loading in the same period (10.479 MTs).