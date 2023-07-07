SCR sets up helpline numbers after Falaknuma Express fire mishap; check details

Confirming that no passenger on board was injured in the incident, the SCR officials urged the anxious family members to call on the helpline numbers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has set up helpline numbers in connection with the fire mishap in the Falaknuma Express at Yadadri – Bhongir district on Friday.

Confirming that no passenger on board was injured in the incident, the SCR officials urged the anxious family members to call on the helpline numbers and get information on the whereabouts.

Helpline numbers: 040-27786140 or 040-27786170 or 040-27801111