| Scr Cancels Few Trains Due To Restoration Work At Bahanaga Bazar Station

SCR cancels few trains due to restoration work at Bahanaga Bazar station

Temporary Train Cancellations on Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section as Restoration Works Commence at Bahanaga Bazar Station

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to restoration works at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway, a few trains have been cancelled.

The trains cancelled include Train No. 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad (June 26), Train No. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar (June 26), Train No.22863 Howrah- SMVT Bengaluru (June 26), Train No.22864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (June 28) and Train No. 22841 Santragachi – Tambaram (June 26).