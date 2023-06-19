South Central Railway GM conducts meet on monsoon preparedness

SCR GM instructed officials to strengthen patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections such as tracks, bridges and locations with approaching monsoon season to prevent unsafe conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain held a detailed review meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials across the zone on Monday.

The SCR GM instructed officials to strengthen patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections such as tracks, bridges and locations with approaching monsoon season to prevent unsafe conditions.

He advised the officials and staff to strictly adhere to safe working condition of equipment, proper maintenance of registers pertaining to train operations and undertake all necessary pre-monsoon precautions.

He further stated that all supervisors should constantly monitor the field level activity and any issue should be attended instantly and rectified at the earliest. Jain stressed on improving the safety aspects of train operations, while also easing train movements.

Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions – Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conference.

Also Read Telangana Govt increases DA, DR for government employees