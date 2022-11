SCR to run special trains for ‘Annual Christian Jathara’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the 100th Annual Christian Jathara to be held between November 15 to 20 at Dharur, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Bidar and Dharur.

The special trains include Bidar – Dharur (07023) to run on November 18 and Dharur – Bidar (07024) to run on November 20.

These special trains will stop at Zaheerabad, Kohir (Deccan), Sadasivapet Road, Vikarabad, Godamgura and Mailaram stations in both directions.