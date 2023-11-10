SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush during Diwali, Chhath puja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: In view of passengers rush during Diwali and Chhath puja, South Central Railway has taken the initiative to run four Jansadharan special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul. These specials trains are equipped with 22 unreserved second class coaches and provide seating for about 2,400 people.

The fare is also economical and much lesser as compared to other modes of travel.

Railway officials said Jansadharan trains are helpful for a significant percentage of the travelling public who plan their journeys at short notice and prefer to travel at affordable options of transport. With the fare for travel by Jansadharan Express, being over 50 per cent less than the comparable road travel options, it is expected that the trains will meet the expectations of the common people, on the basis of providing an easily affordable travel experience.

These special trains are very useful for the short distance travelers from Secunderabad towards Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded,etc.

Passengers intending to travel by Jansadharan special trains can also avoid the rush at unreserved general booking counters by opting to purchase the tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System Mobile App (UTS on Mobile).