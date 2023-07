| Scr To Run Weekly Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers

SCR to run weekly special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run weekly summer special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Gorakhpur – Mahabubnagar (05303) train will run on July 15 and Mahabubnagar – Gorakhpur (05304) train will run on July 17.

These special trains will have stoppages at Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Kacheguda, Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpur –Khagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Virangana, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda and Khalilabad in both directions.