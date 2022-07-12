Scribe washed away in flood water in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Jagtial: A news channel reporter got washed away in flood water while he was on his way to cover the rescue operation of nine farm labourers stranded in a Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river near Bornapalli of Raikal Mandal.

Reporter of NTV channel, Jameer along with another reporter was on his way to Chityala of Khanapur of Nirmal district from where the rescue operation of labourers was continuing. A car in which they were travelling got washed away in flood water while they were crossing a bridge in between Ramojipeta and Bhupathipur of Raikal mandal.

Though other journalist managed to reach Ramojipet, the whereabouts of Jameer is not yet known.

On the other hand, the NDRF team brought the stranded labourers back safely.