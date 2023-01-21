| Season Of Jataras At Different Temples Across Erstwhile Medak

A huge number of devotees from across districts and from different parts of the State were also present

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is trying his hands on Jilebi making during Kudavelly Jathara at Rameswarpally in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: It is the season of jataras at different temples across the erstwhile Medak district as the annual jatara has commenced at different temples on the occasion of Magha Amavasya on Saturday.

The annual festivities have commenced at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, Kudavelly at Rameshwarpally village in Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal, Prapatarudra Singaraya Temple at Kurella village in Koheda Mandal, Vanadurga Bhavani Temple Edupayala, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Machavaram near Medak, Renuka Yellama Temple at Karnalpally of Chegunta Mandal and several other temples too across the district.

The annual festivities will commence at the Kondapochamma Temple at Tigul village in Gajwel Mandal from Monday.

On the first day of festivities, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy offered prayers at Kudavelly Temple. A huge number of devotees from across districts and from different parts of the State were also present. The devotees had a dip in the auspicious Kudavelly stream.

The Prataparudra Singaraya Jatara too witnessed a huge number of devotees on Saturday. The temple was built in memory of the engineer Singaraya who worked at Kakatiya King Prathaparudra’s court.

In Medak district, the Edupayala Temple witnessed a huge turnout of devotees. The police have made adequate arrangements at the temple to ensure the devotees have a hassle-free darshan.

The TSRTC is operating special buses from different towns to these temples.