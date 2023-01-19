| Second Phase Of Kanti Velugu Begins In Erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar fitting glasses to a woman while launching the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The second phase of Kanti Velugu began on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Besides conducting eye tests, reading glasses were distributed to people visited the camps conducted in different places of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar launched the programme at Ambedkar community hall, Indiranagar (42nd division) here. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.

A total of 48 teams have been deployed to conduct eye tests on the people visiting the camps. On the other hand, 44,000 reading glasses were also made available in the district.

In Peddapalli, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar along with local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and Collector Sangeeta Satyanarayana started Kanti Velugu in ITI grounds.34 medical teams were engaged to carry out tests.

While Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander launched the programme in Anthergoan mandal headquarters, Korutla legislator K Vidhyasagar Rao started the event in GGR function hall in Korutla town.

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi started Kanti Velugu in Lingampalli Rythu Vedhika of Gamibhiraopet mandal. Jagital Collector G Ravi along with Additional collector Manda Makarand and municipal chairperson Boga Sravani started the event in Vidhyanagar of Jagtial town and Cherlapalli village.