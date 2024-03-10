Second Vande Bharat Express set to operate between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

| Second Vande Bharat Express Set To Operate Between Secunderabad And Visakhapatnam

The second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be flagged-off by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Secunderabad Station, on March 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: An additional Vande Bharat Express Train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will start operations from March 13.

The existing Vande Bharat Train connecting the two Telugu states has been operating consistently with more than 100 per cent occupancy. For the benefit of passengers, now an additional Vande Bharat Express Train is being introduced along the same route and same stoppages, a press release from the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

The Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 5.05 hrs and arrive Visakhapatnam at 13.50 hrs. The Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart at 14.35 hrs and arrive Secunderabad at 23.20 hrs.

In between, the train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot railway stations in both the directions. The train consists of seven AC Chair Car Coaches and one Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 530 passengers.