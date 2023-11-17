Senior CPM leader joins BRS in Khammam

He joined the party at an election rally here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar said Giri, who has worked in CPM for 30 years in various capacities joined BRS for the continuation of Khammam development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Khammam: Senior CPM leader Kodati Giri joined BRS along with his followers in the presence of BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

It was a good development that a senior communist leader embraced BRS, the minister said while thanking many communist leaders who were indirectly supporting him for his success in the election.

MPTC member returns to BRS

Giri said that Ajay Kumar has the support of people from all walks of life and expressed confidence that his victory would be another turning point for the development of Khammam. He appealed to the people to vote on the car symbol to elect Ajay Kumar.

In a similar development in Wajeedu mandal of Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency, Krishnapuram MPTC member Chitti Babu, who recently joined Congress party along with ex-MLC B Lakshminarayana, rejoined the BRS party in the presence of the election in-charge Tata Madhusudhan.