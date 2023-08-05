Senior IPS officer’s passport, bank cards missing

Though the details of when the incident took place are yet to be known, the Masab Tank police on Friday booked a theft case and launched an investigation into the matter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Senior woman IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police, Soumya Mishra’s passport and ATM cards were allegedly stolen from the Police Officers’ Mess in Masab Tank.

In her complaint, Soumya Mishra, who had just returned from an inter-cadre state deputation in April first week, said that she had chosen to stay in the officers’ mess.

She had kept her present passport and two old passports along with her ATM cards and other documents in the lower drawer of a furniture set near her bed.

On April 10, she had to leave to attend an urgent work and knowingly had left the important documents behind in the drawer.

The police officer further said that it was only after she returned from her election duty in Karnataka that she realized that her documents and bank cards were missing. She had immediately contacted the mess reception to check, who informed that the room which she stayed was checked thoroughly and they could find nothing. She personally checked the room and premises, but in vain.

Police sources said realising the situation; the cop got the ATM card blocked to prevent its misuse. After all possible efforts to trace the missing belongings failed, the officer approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint.