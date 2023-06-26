TSWREIS invites sealed tenders from established agencies

The closing date and time for purchase of tender forms is July 6 at 5 pm and opening of sealed tenders will at 11 am on July 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Head Office, which has decided to go for open tenders for selecting outsourcing agency for the year 2023-24 for payment of remunerations to the outsourcing staff working in TSWREIS Head Office, has invited sealed tenders from reputed and established agencies for the same.

The schedule of the tender along with terms and conditions can be obtained from the office of the Secretary, TSWREI Society, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad-500028 on all working days between 11 am and 5 pm from June 30 onwards for payment of Rs, 5, 000 by way of Demand Draft obtained in favour of Secretary, TSWREI Society, Hyderabad.

The closing date and time for purchase of tender forms is July 6 at 5 pm and opening of sealed tenders will at 11 am on July 7.