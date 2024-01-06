Separate elections for two MLC seats will benefit Congress: BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Questioning the rationale behind issue of two separate notifications for holding elections to two MLC seats in the State, B Vinod Kumar, former MP on Saturday wanted the Election Commission to ensure that the elections to the two council seats were announced as part of a single notification.

The election process for the two seats that fell vacant with the resignation of Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy consequent to their election as members of the State Legislative Assembly, started with the issue of two separate notifications. Both were elected as MLCs along with four others two years ago through a single notification issued by the Commission on November 9, 2021.

He said holding elections to the two seats separately though two notifications would benefit the Congress Party. The Commission should review the issue and initiate measures to avoid such a situation. States like Tamil Nadu and Delhi had dealt with similar issues previously. The issue was discussed by the BRS General Secretary and advocate S Bharat Kumar and other legal cell members in the day.

They all decided to write to the Election Commission seeking remedial action. The party will decide its course of action depending on the response of the Election Commission, he added.