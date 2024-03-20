Set up checkposts on Karnataka-Telangana border: IG

Speaking after a coordination meeting with SPs of these five districts and Sangareddy Collector Valuru Kranthi in Sangareddy on Wednesday, the IG directed the SPs to set up inter-district check posts within the districts in Telangana and inter-state check posts between Karnataka and Telangana to check the flow of money and liquor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 08:50 PM

Sangareddy: Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone-II) G Sudheer Babu has called upon the police of Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Vikarabad and Bidar of Karnataka to have better coordination between them to arrest the flow of money, liquor and other things that political parties might use to influence voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Karnataka.

The SPs were asked to keep a close watch on the movement of anti-social elements too.

Bidar SP Chenna Basavanna, Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh, Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma, Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy, Medak SP B Bala Swamy and others were present.