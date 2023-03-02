| Sgef Provides Insurance To Auto Drivers In Kothagudem

SGEF provides insurance to auto drivers in Kothagudem

SGEF has provided health and accidental insurance free of cost to as many as 101 auto rickshaw drivers of Kothagudem

Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G handed over insurance documents to auto rickshaw drivers at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) has provided health and accidental insurance free of cost to as many as 101 auto rickshaw drivers of Paloncha in the district.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G handed over the insurance documents to auto drivers at a programme at Basavataraka Colony of Paloncha mandal, foundation founder N Suresh Reddy said in a statement here on Thursday. Each driver was provided insurance worth Rs 5 lakh.

The SGEF founder Suresh Reddy, IndusInd Bank officer Chaitanya, Dr. Praveen Reddy, Dr. Naveen Reddy and others were present.