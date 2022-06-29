Shabnam bags three gold at Jashn-e-Baharan Sports, Cultural festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Shabnam Khatoon bagged top honours in the 50kg weightlifting category, 100m and 200m events of the Jashn-e-Baharan Sports and Cultural festival at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the boys category, Mohammed Rizvan and Shan-E-Ali clinched gold in 200m and 800m respectively. Zaid Afrin and Mohammed Kaif emerged winners of chess in the girls and boys categories respectively.

Results: Athletics: Girls: 100m: Shabnam Khatoon, 200m: Shabnam Khatoon; Boys: 200m: Mohammed Rizvan , 800m: Shan-E-Ali ; Chess: Girls: Zaid Afrin , Boys: Mohammed Kaif; Carroms (Doubles): Girls: Winners: Be Be Juveria & Shaik Shainaz Begum; Boys: Abdur Rahman Asif & Waqar Ahmad; Badminton: Girls: Winners: Aarzoo Bano & Bushra Fatima; Boys: Amir Rahoof & Mohd Rafiq; Table Tennis: Girls: Winners: Aarzoo Bano; Boys: Salman Siddiqui; Weightlifting: Girls: 50kgs: Shabnam Khatoon, 55kgs: Hejab Manzer, 60 kgs: Taskeen Nasim; Boys: 65kgs: Salman Khan, 70kgs: Irfan Ahmad Mir, Kamil Mohammed, 75kgs: Amjad; Football: Winners:The school of languages; Kabbadi: Girls: CS &IT department, Boys: School of Mass Communication and Journalism; Cricket: The School of Sciences.