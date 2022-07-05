Shabnam & Co victorious at Jashn-e-Baharan

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: Shabnam Khatoon, captain of the girl’s Kabaddi team received the winners trophy and medals, who emerged champions in the Jashn-e-Baharan-2022 cultural, literary & sports festival at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday.

MANUU Students’ Union (MSU) organised the event from June 24 to 28.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of MANUU distributed the prizes and certificates to the victorious students, coordinators and office bearers of MSU.

He lauded the students and advised them to maintain competitive spirit and cherish the memories of Jashn-e-Baharan. He also congratulated students, DSW team, student’s union and all the concerned officials for organising the event successfully.

Prof. Mohammad Abdul Sami Siddiqui, chairman of MSU Advisory Committee and Dr Mohammad Yousuf Khan, Convenor Committee, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed I Patel and Dr Viquar Unnisa were present in the event.

Photo Caption: Girl’s Kabaddi team captain Shabnam Khatoon receiving the winners trophy and certificate from Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan. (Below row) the winners team with their medals.