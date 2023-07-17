Shadnagar: 14 injured after reactor explodes in colour making company

Sources said the mishap occurred when the workers, all from Bihar, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were working on the chemical reactor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 AM, Mon - 17 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Atleast 14 persons were injured, allegedly when a reactor exploded in a colour making company, at the industrial area in Shadnagar on city on Sunday midnight.

Other workers rushed to their rescue and shifted them to a government hospital in Shadnagar, where they are being treated. Their condition was said to be stable and they were under observation.

The Shadnagar police are investigating.