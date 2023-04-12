Bajaj Electronics opens showroom at Shadnagar

We has always aimed to explore and accomplish new dimensions in the field of technology by expanding our chain of outlets across Hyderabad, said Karn Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics opened its new store in Shadnagar in the presence of Anjaiah Yadav, MLA, Narender, Municipal Chairman, Chintu Prathap Reddy, Councillor, Zamruth Khan, BRS Minority Youth Leader, and others.

The showroom at Shadnagar brings entirely new and wide choices of LED TVs, home and kitchen appliances, mobiles, laptops, gadgets, accessories, and more under one umbrella and invites customers for an exclusive electronics shopping experience.

Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics said, “Bajaj Electronics has always aimed to explore and accomplish new dimensions in the field of technology by expanding our chain of outlets across Hyderabad.”

