Shiva, Hishanth slam centuries at Inter-State U-14 cricket tournament

T Shiva Rama Krishna hit an unbeaten 179 while B Hishanth slammed an unbeaten 104 to power Hyderabad to massive 438/2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

T SHIVA RAMA KRISHNA and B HISHANTH

Hyderabad: T Shiva Rama Krishna hit an unbeaten 179 while B Hishanth slammed an unbeaten 104 to power Hyderabad to massive 438/2 against Goa in the Round 5 match of the South Zone Inter-State Under-14 tournament at the St Paul’s College Ground, Kochi on Tuesday.

Batting first, Syed Hidyath Hussain (65) and P Arhaan (51) chipped in with half-centuries to boost the Hyderabad total.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 438/2 in 90 overs (T Shiva Rama Krishna 179 no, B Hishanth 104 no, Syed Hidyath Hussain 65, P Arhaan 51, Sanchit Naik 2/67) vs Goa.