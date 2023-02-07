Shiva, Hishanth slam centuries at Inter-State U-14 cricket tournament

T Shiva Rama Krishna hit an unbeaten 179 while B Hishanth slammed an unbeaten 104 to power Hyderabad to massive 438/2
Hyderabad: T Shiva Rama Krishna hit an unbeaten 179 while B Hishanth slammed an unbeaten 104 to power Hyderabad to massive 438/2 against Goa in the Round 5 match of the South Zone Inter-State Under-14 tournament at the St Paul’s College Ground, Kochi on Tuesday.
Batting first, Syed Hidyath Hussain (65) and P Arhaan (51) chipped in with half-centuries to boost the Hyderabad total.
Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 438/2 in 90 overs (T Shiva Rama Krishna 179 no, B Hishanth 104 no, Syed Hidyath Hussain 65, P Arhaan 51, Sanchit Naik 2/67) vs Goa.