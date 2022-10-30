Siblings from Telangana enter India Book of Records

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Smiraj and Samrudda flaunts certificate of recognition of their feat in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: Smiraj Ramekar, a BTech student from Adilabad town, and his sibling Samrudda, have entered the India Book of Records by inventing technology for prevention of accidents in foggy climate and hilly regions. They received a certificate of recognition from the publication on Saturday.

Smiraj is pursuing biotechnology engineering at a private university in Mumbai. Samrudda is a Grade IX student in a private school in Adilabad. They attributed their success to the encouragement and support of their parents Raju Ramekar, a radiologist of the district centre, and Smitha.

Smiraj and Samrudda said they had secured an international patent from Germany for designing a device titled Fog safe anti-collision system to prevent vehicular accidents in foggy conditions and sand storms in May. They invented the device under the guidance of Ajinkya Kottawar of Nagpur and their father Raju.

Functioning of the device

At least one camera is installed on the front of a vehicle to capture a real time video of the area ahead of the vehicle. A number of sensors are installed on the vehicle to detect nearby vehicles, objects and persons from a predetermined distance away from it. It has a controlling unit to display clear video over a heads-up display and to alert a driver about proximal distance of the vehicle with nearby vehicles, objects and persons to avoid collision and accidents.

The captured video is pre-processed by the controlling unit to display a clear image. The pre-processing of captured video comprises a modification of settings in brightness and contrast level to view the object clearly though the object might far away and in a low visibility area, wherein the contrast setting is achieved by employing real time noise suppression using neural network to get the necessary visibility levels.