Siddipet Autonagar: One stop destination for vehicle owners

The Autonagar is the brainchild of FM T Harish Rao who was developing Siddipet into a modern city providing all the facilities.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 04:31 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Auto Nagar is being developed in a 25 acres of land at Mandapally near Siddipet.

Siddipet: Siddipet will have an Autonagar soon where vehicle users can find every service at one stop.

The Autonagar is being developed on 25 acres near the industrial park on the outskirts of Mandapally, spending Rs 15 crore. The Autonagar is the brainchild of Finance Minister T Harish Rao who was developing Siddipet into a modern city providing all the facilities. The facility will have all kinds of repair workshops for different kinds of vehicles. The 25 acres of land was divided into 400 plots which will be allotted shortly to the mechanics and garage owners.

The plots will be allotted to eligible mechanics and garage owners shortly by the district administration in a transparent way. The Autonagar will have garages such as repairing, denting, painting, auto electric shops, battery works, rexine works, puncture, and other works. Vehicle users can also find all kinds of spare parts for two, three, four, and heavy vehicles here. Apart from the existing Rajiv Rahadhari, two national highways were going through Siddipet which are being laid by NHAI.

In view of the increasing needs of the automobile sector, Auto Nagar was developed with a plan in place. Wide roads were being laid besides providing electricity supply and drinking water supply. Autoagar Association representative RK Narasimhulu said the association members will be indebted to the State government and Harish Rao for giving them such a facility. Since all the mechanic shops were being shifted to Auto Nagar, the city will also be freed from noise and vehicle movement.