Siddipet: Harish Rao gets ready for seventh consecutive contest

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao will be contesting for the seventh consecutive time from Siddipet this year, thus becoming the party’s only candidate to contest from the same Assembly constituency seven times.

Koppula Eswar had contested six times in the past but from two different constituencies. Harish Rao, who got a chance to contest for the first time in the Siddipet by-election in 2004, continued his winning streak in the next six elections. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who contested as Karimnagar MP and Siddipet MLA in 2004, had resigned from the Assembly seat, thus paving the way for Harish Rao to contest for the first time in elections. He went on to win with a majority of 24,000 votes. Later, he won in the 2008 by-election and the 2009 general elections as well, repeating his victories in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Interestingly, candidates who contested against Harish Rao have lost their deposits in the previous five elections. He won with a majority of 1.18 lakh votes in 2018, the highest majority in all the constituencies in the State.

Speaking to Telangana Today, BRS leader from Siddipet, Macha Venugopal Reddy said the majority would further go up in Siddipet this year as Siddipet had witnessed revolutionary development in the last nine years. The fate of the opposition candidates would not change this time around either, he said.

