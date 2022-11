Siddipet Police nab agriculture pump set thieves

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Siddipet three-town Police nabbed two thieves who were stealing pump sets from agriculture fields in and around Siddipet town.

The accused were Vallapu Naveen (23) and Sivarathri Raju (25), both residents of Siddipet town. The accused stole nine agriculture pump sets and were held while stealing one on Tuesday. The pump sets were recovered from them.

