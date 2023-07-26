Siddipet police nab eight cyber fraudsters

Siddipet police nabbed eight persons who were allegedly cheating people after trapping them using obscene videos and photos of women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

All the eight accused were residents of Doulthabad and were aged below 25 years. The police seized 11 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards, 7 bank passbooks and 7 ATM cards from the accused. In connection with the same case, the police had nabbed two persons on June 20.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Gajwel ACP Ramesh said the accused had created fake profiles with women’s photographs on ShareChat to lure men. After making them transfer the money to their accounts, they would switch off their phones.

Following complaints from different persons, Commissioner of Police N Swetha constituted a team to inquire into the complaints. Stating that they would consider the people who had lost the money to such persons as victims besides keeping their names confidential, Ramesh called upon victims to complain to the police if they had fallen prey to such cyber fraudsters.

The arrested accused were Kurma Naveen (21), Chunchanakota Mahesh Goud (24), Mallappagari Karthik Reddy (23), Silaveri Bikshapathi (22), Chinthakinda Prabhakar (20), Annareddigari Sivaprasad Reddy (21), Annareddygari Shivakumar Reddy, (20) and Annareddygari Karunakar Reddy (22).

Thoguta Inspector Kamalakar Reddy, Begumpet SI Arun and others were part of the team that cracked the case.