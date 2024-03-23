Siddipet police seize Rs 50 lakh of unaccounted cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 11:02 AM

Siddipet: The Police have seized Rs 50 lakhs while a person was carrying Rs 50 lakhs without proper bills at Ambedkar Junction in Gajwel town on Friday at 9 PM. The man was identified as Bachu Rathnakar (45), a resident of Raipole mandal headquarters in Siddipet district.

In a press release on Saturday morning, Commissioner of Police B Anuradha has said that Gajwel Inspector Saida, Additional Inspector Muthyam Raju and CISF personnel were checking the vehicles when Ratnakar came driving a car.

The Commissioner has asked the public representatives and businessmen to carry the documents regarding the cash they were carrying if they had more than Rs 50,000.

Anuradha has said that they would hand over the seized cash to the IT department through the grievance cell set up in the collectorate. She has informed the traders that they can get their money back by providing appropriate documents.