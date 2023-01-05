Siddipet Rice Millers Association donates Rs 3.44 lakh to HORTICET ranker G Sravanthi

Following a news article in Telangana Today, several individuals including Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy came forward to support her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Siddipet Rice Millers Association are handing over Rs 3.44 lakh cheque to Gollachinnollla Sravanthi from the hands of Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: The Siddipet Rice Millers Association has donated Rs 3.44 lakh to G Sravanthi of Konaipally in Doulthabad Mandal in Siddipet.

Sravanthi had won the third rank in HORTICET-2022. Since her father Swamy, a shepherd by profession, couldn’t afford to extend financial support to her education, she was finding it tough to continue her studies.

Following a news article in Telangana Today, several individuals including Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy came forward to support her. Sravanthi had also joined the horticulture course. Since she needed more money for the next four years, the Rice Millers Association donated Rs 3.44 lakh via Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil on Thursday.

Association President Chandrashekar, Secretary Butchaiah and others were present.