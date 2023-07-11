Signature Grills introduces vegetarian buffet with over 70 tempting dishes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Signature Grills, the vegetarian barbecue destination located at the scenic Necklace Road, is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring over 70 mouth-watering dishes.

Claiming to be the first pure vegetarian barbecue restaurant in Hyderabad, Signature Grills treats the guests to a grill placed right on their table offering an array of vegetarian barbecue dishes. Boasting a team of 50 chefs, the restaurant has a seating capacity to accommodate 200 guests.

The extensive menu showcases a fusion of culinary traditions including North Indian, Italian, Continental, Chinese, South Indian, Delhi wali chat and a selection of Indian desserts, a press release said. On offer at Signature Grills located inside Thrill City, PVNR Marg, are more than 70 pure vegetarian items from starters to chaat to pizza, live cooking counters, desserts and soft drinks.