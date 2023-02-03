Significant decline in farmers suicides in Telangana: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Centre on Friday admitted that the farmers' suicides have declined significantly in Telangana from 846 in 2017 to 352 in 2021

Hyderabad:

This was being attributed to various initiatives taken by the State government, while the farmers suicides in the BJP-ruled States of Maharashtra on the rise and Karnataka showing no significant change.

In response to a question by MP Narain Dass Gupta in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled details pertaining to the farmers’ suicides in different States since 2017.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau data, Telangana witnessed suicides of 846 farmers/cultivators in 2017 and eventually came down to 352 in 2021.

The Centre’s statement gains significance amidst the allegations being levelled by the Opposition parties over rising number of farmers’ suicides in the State.

Reacting to the announcement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy hoped that the Opposition parties especially the BJP would stop the spreading rumours and false accusations against the State government over farmers suicides.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Karnataka continue to witness the highest number of farmers’ suicides over the last four years. During the corresponding period, the farmers’ suicides increased from 2,426 in 2017 to 2,640 in 2021 in Maharashtra.

There was a marginal increase in farmers’ suicides in Karnataka from 1,157 in 2017 to 1,170 in 2021. In Andhra Pradesh, the farmers’ suicides rose from 375 in 2017 to 481 in 2021.