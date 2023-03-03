Singareni to produce 134 lakh tonnes coal from 5 new mines

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) has set a target to produce 134 lakh tonnes of coal from five new mines in the next financial year.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, at a review meeting here on Friday, directed officials to take measures to produce at least 60 lakh tonnes of coal from Naini coal block in Odisha, 30 lakh tonnes from VK OC in New Gudem, four lakh tonnes from Goleti OC in Bellampally area, 10 lakh tonnes from JK OC mine in Yellandu and 30 lakh tonnes from Ramagundam coal mine.

Sridhar asked officials to make efforts for securing permits of the MVK open cast, Tadicherla-2 and other mines to be taken up in 2024-25. He also asked them to prepare a road map to achieve the target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production for the 2023-24 fiscal.