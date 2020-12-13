Singer Khan Ather dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

According to the family, Khan Ather complained of chest pain in the morning and passed away while being rushed to hospital.

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Noted singer from the city Amir Mohammed Khan Ather passed away on Sunday morning following a cardiac arrest, at Ghansi Bazar near Charminar. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

According to the family, Khan Ather complained of chest pain in the morning and passed away while being rushed to hospital.

One of the noted personalities in the music industry, Khan Ather is popular for thousands of musical concerts that he had rendered in Hyderabad, the Middle East and Europe. He used to organise frequent concerts at Ravindra Bharathi, Urdu Maskan Hall (Khilwat) and Exhibition Grounds. “Khan Ather was a very humane and generous person at heart. We lost a dear friend and a great personality,” said M A Hameed, Ather’s family friend. Final prayers were held at Jamia Masjid Chowk followed by burial at Dalmandi graveyard near Jumerat Bazar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .