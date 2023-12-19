Sircilla: KTR assures steps for merged villages to continue as gram panchayats

Rama Rao instructed the municipal executive council to send a proposal to the State government by passing a resolution in the municipality

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao has assured to take steps to ensure that villages that were merged with the Sircilla municipality continued as gram panchayats.

Rama Rao instructed the municipal executive council to send a proposal to the State government by passing a resolution in the municipality.

People from the merged villages met Rama Rao at his camp office in Sircilla on Tuesday. Interacting with them, MLA assured to fulfill his promise made to the people during the time of election by bringing the issue to the notice of the government.