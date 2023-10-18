Sircilla police arrest two inter-district thieves, recover stolen material worth Rs 12 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla police arrested two inter-district thieves and recovered gold and silver ornaments and other material worth Rs 12 lakh from them.

Producing the accused before the media in Sircilla on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan explained the modus operandi of the thieves.

Ramatanki Saraiah alias Venkaesh and Butham Ramulu of Ramaraopalli, Palakurthi mandal of Peddapalli district were arrested and 20.5 tolas gold, 43 tulas silver ornaments, two bikes, iron road, cutter and screwdriver were recovered from them. A habitual thief, Saraiah was earlier arrested in a number of cases and went to jail. PD Act was invoked on him in 2017 as he was involved in a number of theft cases in Basanthnagar, Konaraopet, Thangallapalli, Chigurumamidi, Choppadandi, Ramadugu and Manakondur of Karimnagar district from 2012 to 2016, he said.

After being released from the jail in 2019, he went to Jammu and Kashmir and after he returned, he was again arrested on charges of theft in poultry farms and sent to jail by invoking the PD Act. On being released, he joined hands with Ramulu and decided to earn money by committing thefts. Both of them committed crimes in Metpalli, Kistanayak thanda of Yellareddypet mandal, Goskulapalli of Chandurthi mandal, Mallial manda, Varshakonda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Kannur of Kamalapur mandal and 8 incline colony of Peddapalli district.

