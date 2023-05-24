Big fillip to Sircilla’s apparel industry

Prominent among these is an apparel manufacturing unit being established by Bengaluru-based readymade garment manufacturing company

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

The Peddur Apparel Park on the outskirts of Sircilla town which will house major apparel companies

Rajanna-Sircilla: The apparel industry and allied sectors in Sircilla are all set to witness a major boom as multiple ambitious projects are being grounded under the aegis of the State government.

Prominent among these is an apparel manufacturing unit being established by Bengaluru-based readymade garment manufacturing company Texport, which is nearing completion with 60 percent of the work completed already.

The Telangana government and Texport Industries had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on February 25, 2022.

Consequently, the government allocated 7.42 acres of land to the company in Peddur Apparel Park on the outskirts of Sircilla town. The built-up area of the unit spans 1.77 lakh square feet.

As per the agreement, the State government is responsible for developing the necessary infrastructure, including the construction of work sheds, provision of power supply, water, and other facilities. Texport will commence production by installing its own machinery.

Accordingly, the State has undertaken infrastructure development at a cost of Rs.64 crore. Approximately 60 to 70 percent of the work has already been completed, and the unit is expected to be ready by the end of June, according to sources.

Initially, the company will install 800 machines and provide employment to 1,600 individuals. Over the next three years, this capacity will be expanded to 1,000 machines, creating employment opportunities for approximately 2,000 people. Texport’s Sircilla unit will focus on the manufacturing of innerwear and T-shirts.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Azmira Swamy, TSIIC Zonal Manager for the Karimnagar zone, stated that 60 to 70 percent of the work has been completed. Currently, roofing works are in progress, and he expressed optimism that all the tasks would be finished by the end of June.

On another note, Gokaldas Images Private Limited has already established its unit in Apparel Park, providing employment to 500 people. The company plans to expand its business and offer jobs to an additional 1,000 individuals.

In an effort to empower workers (weavers) as owners of weaving units, the State government has introduced the “Worker to Owner” scheme and is developing a weaving park in Peddur.

The park, spread over 88 acres of land with an investment of Rs.375 crore, aims to construct work sheds to accommodate 1,104 weavers in the first phase. The project involves the establishment of 46 work sheds, accommodating a total of 4,416 powerlooms. The construction of work sheds is in its final stages.