Sirpur (U) records minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File pic

Adilabad: Mercury levels in the erstwhile Adilabad plummeted further on Wednesday.

The average minimum temperature of Adilabad district was 10.3 degrees Celsius, while Mavala mandal centre had the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius. Sirpur (U) mandal centre of the district registered the lowest minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district saw the average minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius, while Pembi mandal witnessed the minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

Mancherial district experienced the minimum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius and Dandepalli mandal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius