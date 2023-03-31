SIT issues notices to TSPSC officials in question paper leak case

The officials are likely to be questioned on the process of recruitment of outsourcing employees apart from the question paper leak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC paper leak case has issued notices to the Commission secretary Anita Ramchandran and a member, Linga Reddy, seeking them to appear before it in connection with the case. Officials intend to record their statement.

It is learnt that TSPSC Chairman B.Janardhan Reddy too could be called for questioning.

Sources in the SIT said the prime suspects, Praveen and Rajashekar Reddy were planning to steal Group–1 main exam question paper and leak them to interested job aspirants for a whopping amount. They were in discussions and negotiating with several people to sell it to them. However, the fraud was busted and they were nabbed by then.

The SIT probe also revealed that a total of 15 question papers related to six posts were leaked by the suspects and sold to several candidates. For the question paper they leaked, it was learnt they had copied the answers too and had planned to share it at least a week before the exam date for the benefit of those paying money.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the central law enforcing agency – Enforcement Directorate (ED) booking a case of money laundering and investigate. With the SIT probe revealing involvement of huge money in the case and the possibility of Hawala transactions, the ED is expected to book a separate case under the PMLA Act and take up investigation.

However, the SIT officials said the ED had not yet approached them for details of the paper leak case. If approached, all necessary details available and collected during the investigation would be shared, they said.

The SIT has until now arrested 15 persons, questioned about 100 people in the case and seized cash of Rs.4 lakh from the suspects.