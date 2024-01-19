A watch is kept on traders of toddy in Adilabad, Nirmal: Officials

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 07:10 PM

Adilabad: Officials of the Prohibition and Excise department said that preventive measures were being taken to check adulteration of toddy in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

Prohibition and Exhibition Deputy Commissioner C Narasimha Reddy said that steps were being taken to prevent the menace in the two districts; a few parts in these districts were known for adulteration. He stated that toddy samples were being collected and a watch was kept on the traders as part of the enforcement.

Officials said that only Nirmal, Bhainsa, Adilabad and Echoda stations registered sporadic incidents of adulteration. They noted that awareness was being created among the traders over consequences of adulteration, besides stepping up vigilance. They added that other areas of the two districts never see the menace.

Meanwhile, authorities of the department said that both Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts did not experience instances of spurious toddy in the recent past.

They cited that the district generally did not record the menace, considering sufficient availability of the drink. They, however, stated steps were being taken to prevent adulteration of toddy in the district.