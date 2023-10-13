Six persons including four children die in Murder-Suicide cases in Hyderabad

In the first incident, Srikanth Chary (42) from Bhavani Nagar in New Bowenpally who ran a silver ornament making business, allegedly killed his two daughters, Sravanthi (8) and Shravya (7) by giving them an overdose of sleeping pills on Thursday night.

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck two families from the city, when six persons including four children died in murder-suicide cases in separate incidents reported at Bowenpally and Borabanda on Friday. Family dispute and financial problems were suspected to be the reasons.

Then, he too is believed to have taken sleeping pills and ended his life. Financial problem and family disputes are suspected to be the reasons. Their bodies were found in the bedroom room by Srikanth’s wife Akshaya when she woke up on Friday morning.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination and a case was registered by the Bowenpally police. Akshaya and Srikanth’s mother Jayamma were being questioned.

In another incident, a woman identified as Jyothi (30) killed her two sons – Arjun (4) and Aditya (2) using unknown poisonous substance and later died by suicide by consuming it herself at their house in Raj Nagar in Borabanda on Thursday night.

Jyothi, who was a teacher working for a private school in Banjara Hills, was married to Vijay, a construction contractor. Local residents said though the couple had no issues, Jyothi was suspected to be upset over the ill health of their children. She reportedly believed that it was due to her consanguine marriage with her husband, who was her immediate cousin. The Borabanda police are investigating.